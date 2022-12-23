Jefferies lifts Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.99%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Publication of 2022 Climate Risk Report.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today the publication of its 2022 Climate Risk Report. The publication of this report highlights Pioneer’s progress toward integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into the Company’s governance structure, business strategy and planning process, and risk management practice. The 2022 report provides numerous positive updates since the inaugural publication in 2021, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to improving its environmental, social and governance metrics.

Over the last 12 months, PXD stock rose by 32.66%. The one-year Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.72. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.67 billion, with 239.00 million shares outstanding and 236.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, PXD stock reached a trading volume of 2128722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $281.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $267 to $261. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $257 to $240, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 7.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.12, while it was recorded at 220.47 for the last single week of trading, and 242.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PXD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 21.53%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,855 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,283,043, which is approximately 2.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,126,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.21 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 15,397,864 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 15,864,336 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 186,111,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,373,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,964,420 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,223,864 shares during the same period.