IsoPlexis Corporation [ISO] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $24

IsoPlexis Corporation [NASDAQ: ISO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 102.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 86.59%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Berkeley Lights to Acquire IsoPlexis, Creating a Premier Functional Cell Biology Company.

Complementary Technologies, Customer Bases, and Commercial Channels to Strengthen Leadership in High-Growth, Single-Cell Biology.

Significant Cost Synergies to Increase Profitability and Accelerate Breakeven Horizon in 2024, Earlier Than Berkeley Lights Expected as a Standalone Entity.

Over the last 12 months, ISO stock dropped by -82.84%. The one-year IsoPlexis Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.96. The average equity rating for ISO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.81 million, with 39.47 million shares outstanding and 35.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.29K shares, ISO stock reached a trading volume of 48747467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IsoPlexis Corporation [ISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISO shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for IsoPlexis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for IsoPlexis Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IsoPlexis Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

ISO Stock Performance Analysis:

IsoPlexis Corporation [ISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.59. With this latest performance, ISO shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for IsoPlexis Corporation [ISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4424, while it was recorded at 0.8416 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2591 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IsoPlexis Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IsoPlexis Corporation [ISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -442.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.79. IsoPlexis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.44.

IsoPlexis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

IsoPlexis Corporation [ISO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 72.00% of ISO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISO stocks are: NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 8,808,531, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,095,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.73 million in ISO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.17 million in ISO stock with ownership of nearly -0.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IsoPlexis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in IsoPlexis Corporation [NASDAQ:ISO] by around 1,198,138 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,513,223 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 15,911,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,622,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,791 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 784,319 shares during the same period.