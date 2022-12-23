HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain 2.09% so far this year. What now?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.78 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 7.50% from 7.00%, effective tomorrow.

HSBC Holdings plc stock is now 2.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSBC Stock saw the intraday high of $30.935 and lowest of $30.495 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.61, which means current price is +24.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 2211376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 314.66.

How has HSBC stock performed recently?

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 30.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.82 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

Earnings analysis for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSBC Holdings plc go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

There are presently around $1,768 million, or 1.40% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 10,103,917, which is approximately 2.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 5,601,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.43 million in HSBC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $160.34 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly -1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 9,394,985 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 8,353,874 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 39,706,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,455,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,215,741 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,948 shares during the same period.