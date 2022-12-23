For Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $84.52 on 12/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.39, while the highest price level was $85.76. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Expedia Group Welcomes New VP of Disability Inclusion.

Expedia Group

Disability inclusion and equality is much more than hiring people with disabilities. It should also focus on ensuring employees with disabilities have equal opportunity to succeed and advance, and travelers have accessible options to explore the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.23 percent and weekly performance of -6.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 2540845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $127.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.30, while it was recorded at 86.01 for the last single week of trading, and 119.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

There are presently around $12,116 million, or 95.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,898,096, which is approximately 1.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,686,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $484.07 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 17,727,430 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 23,941,748 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 101,682,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,351,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,951,001 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,885 shares during the same period.