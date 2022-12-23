For Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] plunged by -$3.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $36.5399 during the day while it closed the day at $33.25. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member and Officer Nadav Friedmann, PhD, MD.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished colleague and friend,” said Remi Barbier, President and CEO. “For over 20 years, he generously gave his talents, expertise and integrity in support of our success. On behalf of our employees and our Board of Directors, I extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Friedmann’s family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.”.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -15.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVA stock has declined by -20.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.23% and lost -23.91% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $1.42 billion, with 40.05 million shares outstanding and 39.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 3210981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $69.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $190, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 3.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.97. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.07, while it was recorded at 36.93 for the last single week of trading, and 30.11 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.10 and a Current Ratio set at 22.10.

There are presently around $350 million, or 25.50% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,485,721, which is approximately -6.612% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,109,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.15 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.16 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -0.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 1,257,703 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 729,109 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 8,546,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,532,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,489 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 246,251 shares during the same period.