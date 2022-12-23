Expion360 Inc. [XPON] Stock trading around $0.98 per share: What’s Next?

Expion360 Inc. [NASDAQ: XPON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.57%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Expion360 Selected as Exclusive Supplier of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Major Brand Overland Trailer Available Through SUV Dealerships Nationwide.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium ion battery power storage solutions, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

Inspired by military ruggedized surveillance trailers and developed by leaders in advanced vehicle engineering, the award-winning overland trailer sets a new benchmark for off-road performance, comfort and clean power capability.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.03 million, with 6.80 million shares outstanding and 3.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.72K shares, XPON stock reached a trading volume of 3011720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expion360 Inc. [XPON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expion360 Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

XPON Stock Performance Analysis:

Expion360 Inc. [XPON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.57. With this latest performance, XPON shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Expion360 Inc. [XPON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4541, while it was recorded at 1.0070 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Expion360 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expion360 Inc. [XPON] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +36.43. Expion360 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,076.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.13.

Expion360 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Expion360 Inc. [XPON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of XPON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPON stocks are: PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 30,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 50.85% of the total institutional ownership; EIDELMAN VIRANT CAPITAL, holding 14,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in XPON stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $13000.0 in XPON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Expion360 Inc. [NASDAQ:XPON] by around 12,748 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,984 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 36,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPON stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,747 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,367 shares during the same period.