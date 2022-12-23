Entegris Inc. [ENTG] fell -53.46% so far this year. What now?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] plunged by -$2.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $65.13 during the day while it closed the day at $64.50. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Entegris Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs.

Expands Entegris’ U.S. Footprint and Support to Strategic Customers in the United States.

Entegris’ Investment to be Supported by State and Local Incentives and Potential Federal Funding from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Entegris Inc. stock has also loss -4.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENTG stock has declined by -26.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.92% and lost -53.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ENTG stock reached $9.83 billion, with 148.57 million shares outstanding and 147.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 2141924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $101.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $109, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

ENTG stock trade performance evaluation

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.90, while it was recorded at 65.33 for the last single week of trading, and 96.98 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.39.

Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Entegris Inc. [ENTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 8.84%.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,566 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,487,876, which is approximately -8.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,854,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.61 million in ENTG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $640.13 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly 11.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 12,420,049 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 16,453,760 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 119,438,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,312,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,691,627 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 5,116,290 shares during the same period.