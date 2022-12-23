Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Is Currently -18.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.87%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that ElectraMeccanica Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives to Streamline and Accelerate Onshore Manufacturing.

Company Consolidates Operations at Mesa HQ; Reduces Majority of Headcount Outside Arizona.

Actions Improve Operating Costs by Approximately $10M Annually and Increase Fiscal Discipline Without Compromising Ability to Further Commercialize and Scale.

Over the last 12 months, SOLO stock dropped by -74.12%. The one-year Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.29. The average equity rating for SOLO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.84 million, with 118.85 million shares outstanding and 107.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 676.79K shares, SOLO stock reached a trading volume of 3579173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLO shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

SOLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.87. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by -42.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.62 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0876, while it was recorded at 0.8046 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4672 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2893.97 and a Gross Margin at -308.71. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1967.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.30 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.00% of SOLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,150,056, which is approximately 5.51% of the company’s market cap and around 9.56% of the total institutional ownership; BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 1,268,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in SOLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.67 million in SOLO stock with ownership of nearly -0.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 1,160,655 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,474,704 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 5,953,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,588,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,608 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,822 shares during the same period.