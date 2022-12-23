Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] is -97.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] traded at a high on 12/22/22, posting a 23.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.62. The company report on December 16, 2022 that DBGI Signs and Secures Debt for Sundry; Debt Provider Sets Closing Date for December 23rd.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that it has signed and secured the debt documents that will provide the remaining $2.5 million in funding for the Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) acquisition. The debt provider set Friday, December 23rd as the funding and closing date for the Sundry acquisition.

“The Sundry acquisition is expected to contribute significant revenue scale and operating leverage,” said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of DBG. “We believe adding Sundry to our Bailey Shop, which is our multi-brand e-commerce site (www.bailey44.com) will contribute revenue immediately. Additionally, we are also excited about the large opportunity to expand the Sundry brand into other verticals. We believe that the opportunity to cross merchandise Sundry and their customers to our other brands, add additional product categories and leverage synergies to reduce expenses will be accretive. “.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2679666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at 12.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.08%.

The market cap for DBGI stock reached $7.44 million, with 1.53 million shares outstanding and 1.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 2679666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51.

How has DBGI stock performed recently?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.07. With this latest performance, DBGI shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 34.80 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP with ownership of 7,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $15000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 7,598 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 34,474 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,408 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,186 shares during the same period.