Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] Is Currently 0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] gained 0.82% or 1.1 points to close at $135.60 with a heavy trading volume of 2371175 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Crown Castle to Present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

It opened the trading session at $133.87, the shares rose to $136.10 and dropped to $133.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCI points out that the company has recorded -22.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CCI reached to a volume of 2371175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $158.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $204 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.53, while it was recorded at 134.38 for the last single week of trading, and 164.50 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to 11.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]

There are presently around $53,975 million, or 93.10% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,942,098, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,676,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.57 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.78 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE:CCI] by around 14,352,788 shares. Additionally, 618 investors decreased positions by around 13,874,506 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 369,815,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,042,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,681,428 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 1,020,974 shares during the same period.