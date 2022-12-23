Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] Revenue clocked in at $757.90 million, down -37.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.20 at the close of the session, up 0.28%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Cousins Properties Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2023.

Cousins Properties Incorporated stock is now -37.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUZ Stock saw the intraday high of $25.20 and lowest of $24.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.41, which means current price is +16.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 2104150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has CUZ stock performed recently?

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.54, while it was recorded at 24.98 for the last single week of trading, and 30.01 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93.

Insider trade positions for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]

There are presently around $3,762 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,940,185, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,540,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.22 million in CUZ stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $279.06 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly -8.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 12,182,928 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,965,270 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 126,121,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,269,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,408,129 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,348,689 shares during the same period.