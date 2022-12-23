Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Stock trading around $78.99 per share: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] surged by $1.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $78.99 during the day while it closed the day at $78.99. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Group President, Europe and Developing Markets, Panagiotis Tsourapas; Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula; and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has inclined by 4.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.14% and lost -7.44% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $66.08 billion, with 835.70 million shares outstanding and 834.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 3025046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CL stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 92 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 106.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 106.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.15, while it was recorded at 78.06 for the last single week of trading, and 76.92 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 2.22%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,337 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,638,269, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,911,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.13 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 56,562,579 shares. Additionally, 737 investors decreased positions by around 57,019,395 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 548,995,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,577,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,445,826 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,592,821 shares during the same period.