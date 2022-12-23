Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Is Currently -5.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] loss -5.51% or -0.31 points to close at $5.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2120796 shares. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Clean Energy Opens New Renewable Natural Gas Station for Amazon.

The Romeoville, IL station to provide low-carbon fuel for Amazon fleet as part of nationwide RNG Expansion.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, announced the opening of another renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station that will provide an anticipated 1.4 million gallons of the clean fuel annually for Amazon and other truck fleets in the greater Chicago area.

It opened the trading session at $5.57, the shares rose to $5.57 and dropped to $5.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLNE points out that the company has recorded 5.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 2120796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 142.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $551 million, or 47.70% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 12,731,663, which is approximately -20.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,649,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.3 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.65 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 17,030,078 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,434,891 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 72,152,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,617,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,507,771 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,751 shares during the same period.