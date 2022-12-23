Citigroup lifts MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] loss -17.12% on the last trading session, reaching $1.21 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Alwyn van Heerden Joins MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development.

Accomplished merger and acquisition strategist joins Finance team.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced Alwyn van Heerden joined MultiPlan as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, effective November 14, 2022.

MultiPlan Corporation represents 639.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $788.12 million with the latest information. MPLN stock price has been found in the range of $1.16 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 2221818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for MPLN stock

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.37. With this latest performance, MPLN shares dropped by -17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.23 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9482, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7930 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.26 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23.

MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MultiPlan Corporation go to 22.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]

There are presently around $646 million, or 91.50% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.01 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $46.52 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MultiPlan Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 54,161,093 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 52,450,353 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 427,443,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,054,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,672,190 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,993,265 shares during the same period.