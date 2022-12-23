Citigroup lifts Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] loss -3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $3.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces $31 Million Royalty Interest Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty.

HealthCare Royalty Receives Specified Milestones and Royalties for EbvalloTM in Europe in Exchange for Upfront Cash Payment to Atara.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. represents 102.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $299.40 million with the latest information. ATRA stock price has been found in the range of $2.97 to $3.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 2305953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $16 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATRA stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATRA shares from 15 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Trading performance analysis for ATRA stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -23.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.44 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1673.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.05. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1672.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $320 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,911,991, which is approximately 1.68% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,283,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.59 million in ATRA stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $26.12 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 58.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 17,086,020 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 17,160,215 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 65,520,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,766,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,778,619 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,261,548 shares during the same period.