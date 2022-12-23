Citigroup lifts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $51.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Mistango Now Drilling on Goldie Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Mistango River Resources Inc. (“Mistango” or the “Company”) (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it has begun a 30 hole, 3,000 metre drill program on its Goldie Project (“Goldie”), 50 km west of Thunder Bay.

Goldie is adjacent to Delta Resources’ (DLTA: TSXV) Delta-1 Project, which reported multiple holes of visible gold, including an intersection of 11.9 metres of 14.8 g/t gold within a broader interval of 31.0 metres of 5.92 g/t gold. Preliminary work on the Goldie suggests the property hosts similar mineralization as Delta-1, which remains open in all directions and at depth. Delta Resources’ observations suggest the mineralized zone is defined over a strike length of nearly 1 km and a vertical depth of approximately 220 metres.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 456.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.34 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $51.13 to $52.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 2316581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $61.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 579.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.28, while it was recorded at 51.49 for the last single week of trading, and 49.41 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -8.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $13,977 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,328,727, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 17,800,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.54 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $829.02 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 3.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 33,403,317 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 30,994,222 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 205,582,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,979,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,014,557 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 19,620,650 shares during the same period.