Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Stock trading around $152.45 per share: What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] price plunged by -3.10 percent to reach at -$4.87. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Cheniere Announces Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for the Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today the expiration of its cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) issued by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC (“CCH”).

The tender offer described herein was made on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated December 5, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

A sum of 2267298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Cheniere Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $156.37 and dropped to a low of $147.63 until finishing in the latest session at $152.45.

The one-year LNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.67. The average equity rating for LNG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $207.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on LNG stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LNG shares from 65 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.25 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.35, while it was recorded at 154.67 for the last single week of trading, and 150.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cheniere Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,324 million, or 87.50% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,442,944, which is approximately 8.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,678,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.78 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 4.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 524 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 23,423,200 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 23,580,974 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 165,026,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,030,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,087,200 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,572 shares during the same period.