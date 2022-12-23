CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Revenue clocked in at $11.12 billion, up 27.01% YTD: What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] loss -3.88% or -3.63 points to close at $89.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2949110 shares. The company report on November 4, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in November:.

Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022;.

It opened the trading session at $93.34, the shares rose to $93.34 and dropped to $88.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CF points out that the company has recorded 7.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CF reached to a volume of 2949110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $116.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $103 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.63, while it was recorded at 92.95 for the last single week of trading, and 99.10 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 4.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $16,739 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,054,325, which is approximately -3.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,754,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.74 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 13,341,450 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 16,446,716 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 156,403,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,191,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,111 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,103,859 shares during the same period.