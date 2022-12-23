Cantor Fitzgerald lifts MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ: MVIS] loss -2.92% or -0.07 points to close at $2.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2181825 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that MicroVision to Showcase its MAVIN DR Automotive Lidar at CES(R) 2023 in Las Vegas.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Visit Booth #10271 – North Hall for Interactive Demonstrations of MicroVision’s Advanced Lidar in Test Vehicle.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced that the Company will showcase its MAVIN™ DR dynamic view lidar system and display a high-resolution point cloud at Booth #10271 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and in private scheduled meetings throughout CES® 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas. There will also be presentations and demonstrations of MicroVision technology at the booth throughout the event.

It opened the trading session at $2.37, the shares rose to $2.37 and dropped to $2.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MVIS points out that the company has recorded -45.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, MVIS reached to a volume of 2181825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVIS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for MicroVision Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2017, representing the official price target for MicroVision Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on MVIS stock. On November 13, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for MVIS shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroVision Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 323.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MVIS stock

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.38. With this latest performance, MVIS shares dropped by -24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.75 for MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MicroVision Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroVision Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]

There are presently around $114 million, or 30.80% of MVIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,948,400, which is approximately -0.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,561,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.28 million in MVIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.36 million in MVIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroVision Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ:MVIS] by around 1,899,769 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,323,035 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 43,750,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,973,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVIS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,602 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 461,465 shares during the same period.