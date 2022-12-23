BofA Securities slashes price target on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] – find out why.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price plunged by -0.91 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on December 16, 2022 that AEP ENERGY PARTNERS SEEKS SOLAR AND WIND PROJECTS IN PJM, SOLAR PROJECTS IN ERCOT.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), seeks proposals for off-take from new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region and new solar facilities located in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Texas and Ohio, including the city of Columbus community choice aggregation program.

AEPEP is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for new solar or wind projects and 5 to 15 years for existing projects (including incremental power from re-powering wind sites) in PJM. AEPEP is also seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 12 years or fewer for new solar projects in ERCOT. View full details about the Request for Proposal.

A sum of 3055308 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.45M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $95.005 and dropped to a low of $92.973 until finishing in the latest session at $94.47.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.34. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $104.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEP shares from 93 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.43, while it was recorded at 94.41 for the last single week of trading, and 96.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.21%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,353 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,815, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,719,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.71 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 15,758,656 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 14,779,422 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 354,269,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,807,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,646,973 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 714,646 shares during the same period.