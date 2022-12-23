Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell -60.83% so far this year. What now?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.09 during the day while it closed the day at $4.92. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Amogy and Ballard sign contract to integrate maritime fuel cell engines in zero-emission ammonia-to-power platform.

Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, announced the signing of a contract to purchase fuel cell engines from Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) a leading global provider of zero-emission fuel cell technology, for ammonia-to-power maritime applications.

Ballard’s FCwaveTM engine is a scalable fuel cell system certified for operation in marine environments. Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power platform relies on unique ammonia cracking technology, facilitating the extraction of hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine. Amogy’s platform was successfully demonstrated in several industrial applications. The Amogy team is currently scaling the technology for use in maritime vessels, with plans for a tank barge and tugboat operations.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also loss -14.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has declined by -23.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.28% and lost -60.83% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.49 billion, with 298.18 million shares outstanding and 251.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3721769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $11 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $411 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,604,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.34 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $26.17 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 9,362,349 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 12,299,694 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 61,866,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,528,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,193 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,981 shares during the same period.