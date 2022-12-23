B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] – find out why.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.36%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that URBN Announces Personnel Changes.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands.

Over the last 12 months, URBN stock dropped by -14.75%. The one-year Urban Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.93. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.27 billion, with 92.17 million shares outstanding and 60.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, URBN stock reached a trading volume of 2025919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $29, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on URBN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.53, while it was recorded at 25.40 for the last single week of trading, and 23.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.98 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.47.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

URBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to -8.18%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,757 million, or 81.90% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,192,577, which is approximately -6.251% of the company’s market cap and around 34.45% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,038,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.91 million in URBN stocks shares; and TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $175.95 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 5,132,851 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 7,068,781 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 60,330,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,532,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,631,943 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,638 shares during the same period.