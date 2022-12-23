Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Revenue clocked in at $16.88 billion, down -3.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] closed the trading session at $239.16 on 12/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $236.735, while the highest price level was $244.71. The company report on December 19, 2022 that ADP to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 25, 2023.

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on January 25, 2023 to discuss these results. Maria Black, President & Chief Executive Officer, Don McGuire, Chief Financial Officer and Danyal Hussain, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.01 percent and weekly performance of -3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ADP reached to a volume of 2369879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $252.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADP stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADP shares from 212 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ADP stock trade performance evaluation

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.39, while it was recorded at 244.44 for the last single week of trading, and 232.04 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.86. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 14.96%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,523 million, or 81.90% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,551,673, which is approximately 1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,866,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.31 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly 1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 776 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 15,233,276 shares. Additionally, 902 investors decreased positions by around 13,335,588 shares, while 391 investors held positions by with 308,120,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,688,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,791 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 663,620 shares during the same period.