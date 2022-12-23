AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX] is -77.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AppTech Payments Corp. [NASDAQ: APCX] jumped around 1.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.76 at the close of the session, up 66.27%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that AppTech Payments Corp. Holds Fireside Chat with Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari.

AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers, holds Fireside Chat between AppTech CEO, Luke D’Angelo, and CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst Kenny Polcari. Polcari sits down with D’Angelo to discuss future growth and outlines the most recent Company events. Viewers can watch the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wtwhYGv4Bs.

AppTech was also recently viewed on Fox business as one of the best long-term companies to have in your five-year stock plan, seen here: http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6317511890112/.

AppTech Payments Corp. stock is now -77.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APCX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.27 and lowest of $1.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.20, which means current price is +582.49% above from all time high which was touched on 12/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 184.92K shares, APCX reached a trading volume of 5896617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APCX shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppTech Payments Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for APCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has APCX stock performed recently?

AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 203.26. With this latest performance, APCX shares gained by 294.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 348.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.58 for AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8500, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9200 for the last 200 days.

AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX] shares currently have an operating margin of -21852.66 and a Gross Margin at +57.76. AppTech Payments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22396.88.

AppTech Payments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for AppTech Payments Corp. [APCX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of APCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APCX stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 70,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 35,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99000.0 in APCX stocks shares; and CASTLE CREEK ARBITRAGE, LLC, currently with $82000.0 in APCX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in AppTech Payments Corp. [NASDAQ:APCX] by around 35,275 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,773 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 163,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APCX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,139 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 30,823 shares during the same period.