American Tower Corporation [AMT] Revenue clocked in at $10.45 billion, down -28.00% YTD: What’s Next?

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $210.60 with a heavy trading volume of 2212128 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that CoreSite Announces Access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect.

– Enabling High-Speed Fiber and Virtual Connections to Oracle FastConnect.

– Offering Turn-key Network Integration to Oracle Cloud via the Open Cloud Exchange.

It opened the trading session at $209.36, the shares rose to $211.10 and dropped to $206.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMT points out that the company has recorded -19.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AMT reached to a volume of 2212128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $249.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $245 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMT stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMT shares from 298 to 281.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

Trading performance analysis for AMT stock

American Tower Corporation [AMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.81, while it was recorded at 210.59 for the last single week of trading, and 239.54 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.88 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Tower Corporation [AMT]

There are presently around $89,379 million, or 93.20% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,720,664, which is approximately 0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,816,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.48 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 812 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation [NYSE:AMT] by around 14,318,426 shares. Additionally, 779 investors decreased positions by around 16,407,245 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 393,674,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,400,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,180 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 805,421 shares during the same period.