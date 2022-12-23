Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Abiomed Inc. [NASDAQ: ABMD] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $381.02 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that FDA Approves Impella ECP Pivotal Heart Pump and First Patients Enrolled in Pivotal Clinical Trial.

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the version of Impella ECP that will be used in the Impella ECP Pivotal Trial, and the first two patients have been enrolled in the trial. Amir Kaki, MD, director of mechanical circulatory support at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, led the procedures. This single-arm, prospective, multi-center trial will evaluate the rate of major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) in adult patients who receive Impella ECP support during an elective or urgent high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Abiomed Inc. stock is now 6.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABMD Stock saw the intraday high of $381.28 and lowest of $380.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 381.99, which means current price is +73.31% above from all time high which was touched on 11/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ABMD reached a trading volume of 20571543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABMD shares is $368.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Abiomed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $355 to $388. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Abiomed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ABMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abiomed Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABMD in the course of the last twelve months was 78.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

How has ABMD stock performed recently?

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, ABMD shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.25 for Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 343.62, while it was recorded at 380.85 for the last single week of trading, and 291.25 for the last 200 days.

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.80 and a Gross Margin at +81.76. Abiomed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.62.

Abiomed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abiomed Inc. go to 18.35%.

Insider trade positions for Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]

There are presently around $16,456 million, or 97.10% of ABMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,269,340, which is approximately 5.78% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,560,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in ABMD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.38 billion in ABMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abiomed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Abiomed Inc. [NASDAQ:ABMD] by around 1,994,396 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 1,550,080 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 39,645,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,190,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABMD stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,588 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 247,994 shares during the same period.