why The Mosaic Company [MOS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.84

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a high on 12/21/22, posting a 1.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.85. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2627864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Mosaic Company stands at 2.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $15.59 billion, with 344.20 million shares outstanding and 339.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 2627864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $62.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.93, while it was recorded at 45.28 for the last single week of trading, and 55.22 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 14.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $13,600 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,750,647, which is approximately -2.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,964,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $882.92 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -21.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 32,237,927 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 36,793,616 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 227,597,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,628,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,859,710 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,795,108 shares during the same period.