why The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $342.97

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] closed the trading session at $319.36 on 12/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $314.74, while the highest price level was $319.59. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Military Veteran and Home Depot Master Gardener Volunteers To Make a Difference for More than Two Decades.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Home Depot

After retiring as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Amy, Mark Milia started volunteering to stay busy. He spends his time with the American Red Cross, Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, and other nonprofit organizations. As a veteran and certified master gardener, he uses his training, knowledge and passion for people to make a difference in communities. Here’s his story:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.05 percent and weekly performance of -4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, HD reached to a volume of 2609673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $342.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 8.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 251.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 127.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 305.64, while it was recorded at 320.49 for the last single week of trading, and 299.65 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $229,255 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,440,614, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,476,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.83 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.95 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,534 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 23,313,327 shares. Additionally, 1,417 investors decreased positions by around 22,270,147 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 672,274,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,858,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,925 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,674,931 shares during the same period.