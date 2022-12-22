why Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.20

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] gained 11.76% or 2.46 points to close at $23.38 with a heavy trading volume of 4746969 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Six Flags Comments on Investor Presentation.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, and its Board of Directors today confirmed that it received a communication from Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. In response, the Company issued the following statement.

The Six Flags Board of Directors and management team regularly engage with investors and welcome constructive input from all Six Flags shareholders. The Company has met with Land & Building representatives several times over the past few years including conversations regarding the monetization of real estate assets. The Board, with its advisers, routinely evaluates potential options to unlock shareholder value, including the potential monetization of real estate. Six Flags is encouraged by the early signs of progress against its strategic plan and remains focused on delivering an exceptional guest experience to drive sustainable, long-term earnings growth.

It opened the trading session at $22.59, the shares rose to $23.69 and dropped to $22.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIX points out that the company has recorded 11.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 4746969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $32 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIX shares from 41 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SIX stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.75, while it was recorded at 21.58 for the last single week of trading, and 26.78 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $2,032 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,700,000, which is approximately 12.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,918,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.9 million in SIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $205.32 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -3.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 26,156,401 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 20,572,281 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 40,177,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,905,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,295,753 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,603,222 shares during the same period.