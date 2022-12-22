why Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.90

Dynex Capital Inc. [NYSE: DX] traded at a low on 12/21/22, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.99. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.13.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced today the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for December 2022. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2834362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynex Capital Inc. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for DX stock reached $613.65 million, with 46.35 million shares outstanding and 45.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, DX reached a trading volume of 2834362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DX shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Dynex Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynex Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynex Capital Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.98.

How has DX stock performed recently?

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, DX shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] shares currently have an operating margin of +161.68 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dynex Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +153.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04.

Earnings analysis for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynex Capital Inc. go to -5.88%.

Insider trade positions for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]

There are presently around $247 million, or 41.90% of DX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,622,153, which is approximately 12.857% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,206,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.67 million in DX stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.97 million in DX stock with ownership of nearly 105.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynex Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Dynex Capital Inc. [NYSE:DX] by around 5,138,768 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,083,204 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 10,830,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,052,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,513 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 993,152 shares during the same period.