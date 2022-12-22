why DLocal Limited [DLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.38

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] jumped around 1.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.60 at the close of the session, up 10.69%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that dLocal Refutes Short-Seller Report and Announces Share Buyback Program and Proposed Share Purchases by Key Shareholders.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Company, its Board of Directors and Audit Committee review short seller allegations and conclude key allegations are without merit.

Company share buyback program and proposed share purchases by General Atlantic, controlling shareholders and top management reflect confidence in dLocal’s business and long-term growth plans.

DLocal Limited stock is now -59.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLO Stock saw the intraday high of $15.43 and lowest of $13.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.30, which means current price is +61.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 5572520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DLocal Limited [DLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $25.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on DLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DLO shares from 69 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has DLO stock performed recently?

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, DLO shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.31, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.16 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for DLocal Limited [DLO]

There are presently around $2,048 million, or 91.10% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 57,310,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.32% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,409,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.58 million in DLO stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $110.9 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 12,537,486 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 13,592,873 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 114,168,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,298,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,532,054 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,537,841 shares during the same period.