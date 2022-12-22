Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Is Currently 0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a high on 12/21/22, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.11. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 26.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Webcast and conference call on January 27, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, January 26, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, January 27, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2675188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.63%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $23.23 billion, with 740.06 million shares outstanding and 734.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 2675188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.20, while it was recorded at 31.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.85 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $19,169 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.24 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

394 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,147,185 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 31,639,929 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 548,389,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,176,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,121,436 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,115 shares during the same period.