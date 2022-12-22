Wedbush lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.49%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Zoom named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant.

Over the last 12 months, ZM stock dropped by -64.93%. The one-year Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.54 billion, with 342.16 million shares outstanding and 214.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, ZM stock reached a trading volume of 3250152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $87.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $130 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $295 to $85, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.11, while it was recorded at 69.53 for the last single week of trading, and 94.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.38%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,083 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,125,004, which is approximately 23.346% of the company’s market cap and around 12.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,983,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $907.92 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $761.63 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 13.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,898,573 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 22,421,984 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 113,173,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,493,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,145 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 4,164,091 shares during the same period.