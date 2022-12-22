Wall Street Analyst Resumed Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verona Pharma plc [NASDAQ: VRNA] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 37.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.59. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Verona Pharma Announces Ensifentrine Meets Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 Trial for COPD.

Statistically significant improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17962824 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verona Pharma plc stands at 9.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for VRNA stock reached $1.37 billion, with 68.02 million shares outstanding and 59.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.47K shares, VRNA reached a trading volume of 17962824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNA shares is $25.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Verona Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Verona Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on VRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verona Pharma plc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

How has VRNA stock performed recently?

Verona Pharma plc [VRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.00. With this latest performance, VRNA shares gained by 51.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 361.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.76 for Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 14.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verona Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for Verona Pharma plc [VRNA]

There are presently around $968 million, or 70.10% of VRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,050,000, which is approximately 18.627% of the company’s market cap and around 50.80% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,694,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.87 million in VRNA stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $103.82 million in VRNA stock with ownership of nearly 9.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verona Pharma plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Verona Pharma plc [NASDAQ:VRNA] by around 19,010,484 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,018,347 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 31,061,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,090,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNA stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,855,835 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,694,773 shares during the same period.