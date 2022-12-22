Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.965 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Remark Holdings Announces Reverse Stock Split.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split Effective December 21, 2022 for Trading December 22, 2022.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), today announced a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10 and that it had filed a Certificate of Amendment of its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect the reverse split. The reverse split will be effective after the market closes on December 21, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Beginning with the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Remark’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MARK,” but will trade on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number, 75955K300.

Remark Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -27.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARK stock has declined by -55.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.58% and lost -86.75% year-on date.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $15.33 million, with 105.29 million shares outstanding and 94.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 9502002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93.

MARK stock trade performance evaluation

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.24. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -52.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.45 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.25, while it was recorded at 0.15 for the last single week of trading, and 0.43 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.80% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,302,333, which is approximately 7.778% of the company’s market cap and around 11.21% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,959,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.18 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 1,126,811 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 313,557 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,981,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,421,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,653 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 127,988 shares during the same period.