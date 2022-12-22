Wall Street Analyst Initiated Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ: VERO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Venus Concept Receives 510(k) Clearance for Use of its AI.ME™ Next Generation Robotic Technology for Fractional Skin Resurfacing.

Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its AI.ME next generation robotic technology for fractional skin resurfacing.

Over the last 12 months, VERO stock dropped by -84.87%. The one-year Venus Concept Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.18. The average equity rating for VERO stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.42 million, with 64.13 million shares outstanding and 63.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 591.19K shares, VERO stock reached a trading volume of 77850087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERO shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

VERO Stock Performance Analysis:

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, VERO shares gained by 49.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.25, while it was recorded at 0.28 for the last single week of trading, and 0.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Venus Concept Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.61 and a Gross Margin at +70.15. Venus Concept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.64.

Venus Concept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 75.30% of VERO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERO stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 21,169,457, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in VERO stocks shares; and MADRYN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.5 million in VERO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venus Concept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ:VERO] by around 1,804,504 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,990 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 31,233,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,131,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,611 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 951,501 shares during the same period.