Wall Street Analyst Initiated ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. What else is Wall St. saying

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 12/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.375, while the highest price level was $4.9185. The company report on December 21, 2022 that ThermoGenesis Announces 1-for-45 Reverse Stock Split.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) (the “Company”), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced a 1-for-45 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on December 22, 2022. Beginning tomorrow, December 22, 2022, the Company’s common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on December 15, 2022, the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to amend the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio within the range of one-for-twenty (1:20) to one-for-fifty (1:50), as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. On December 15, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-45 reverse split, and on December 21, 2022, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect the reverse stock split effective as of December 22, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -90.90 percent and weekly performance of -16.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, THMO reached to a volume of 14929838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

THMO stock trade performance evaluation

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.45. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.99 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.14, while it was recorded at 0.10 for the last single week of trading, and 0.30 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.80 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 156,000, which is approximately 306.25% of the company’s market cap and around 39.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 121,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $9000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly -46.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 235,114 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 339,928 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 44,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 619,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,090 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 250,713 shares during the same period.