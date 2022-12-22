Wall Street Analyst Initiated SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. What else is Wall St. saying

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] traded at a high on 12/21/22, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.11. The company report on December 14, 2022 that SunPower to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 15, 2023.

Event to be webcast online at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kqr37kfz.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2666940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SunPower Corporation stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.75%.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $3.61 billion, with 174.12 million shares outstanding and 172.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 2666940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $21.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

How has SPWR stock performed recently?

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.53. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.48, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $1,280 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,610,832, which is approximately -1.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,016,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.21 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $71.2 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -11.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 8,260,930 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 8,316,704 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 47,094,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,672,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,650,921 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 646,784 shares during the same period.