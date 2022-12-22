Wall Street Analyst Initiated AEye Inc. [LIDR]. What else is Wall St. saying

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] traded at a low on 12/21/22, posting a -16.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on December 12, 2022 that AEye Promotes T.R. Ramachandran to Chief Operating Officer.

Ramachandran to Oversee all Product Execution as the Company Ramps Product Commercialization at Scale.

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced the promotion of Dr. T.R. Ramachandran to the position of chief operating officer for the company. Ramachandran, who joined AEye in November 2021 as chief product officer, has been instrumental in AEye’s efforts to commercialize and industrialize the Company’s products for scale, leveraging his more than two decades of experience delivering complex, market-leading solutions to large global customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3011252 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AEye Inc. stands at 20.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.82%.

The market cap for LIDR stock reached $90.86 million, with 159.31 million shares outstanding and 139.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, LIDR reached a trading volume of 3011252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AEye Inc. [LIDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has LIDR stock performed recently?

AEye Inc. [LIDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.15. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.87, while it was recorded at 0.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

AEye Inc. [LIDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for AEye Inc. [LIDR]

There are presently around $28 million, or 41.10% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 14,064,191, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,005,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 million in LIDR stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $3.88 million in LIDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in AEye Inc. [NASDAQ:LIDR] by around 6,879,658 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 753,223 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 42,164,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,797,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIDR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,361,301 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 383,545 shares during the same period.