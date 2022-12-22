Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] fell -43.51% so far this year. What now?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] closed the trading session at $46.15 on 12/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.87, while the highest price level was $46.21. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Tenet to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, beginning at 8:10 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors. The replay will be available for 30 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.51 percent and weekly performance of 0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, THC reached to a volume of 2886026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $111, while UBS kept a Buy rating on THC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

THC stock trade performance evaluation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, THC shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.90, while it was recorded at 44.37 for the last single week of trading, and 61.21 for the last 200 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +11.59. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 173.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation go to -0.81%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,985 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,846,645, which is approximately 1.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,632,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.55 million in THC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $373.8 million in THC stock with ownership of nearly 18.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC] by around 14,633,814 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 12,338,914 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 81,053,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,026,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,715,439 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,925,128 shares during the same period.