Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Stock trading around $37.16 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.36%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Tapestry Inc. Named to America’s Most Responsible Companies List for Work on Sustainability, Social Impact and Equity, Inclusion & Diversity.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR), a global house of brands including Coach, kate spade and Stuart Weitzman, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List. Tapestry moved from 189th in 2022 to 10th in 2023, reflecting the company’s significant commitment to driving real, measurable change toward a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive company.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our efforts to operate responsibly and sustainably,” said Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat. “I’m proud of Tapestry’s progress to build a better-made future for our stakeholders. We’re on a journey to drive positive impact in our business and our industry at large, and I look forward to continuing this work.”.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock dropped by -9.21%. The one-year Tapestry Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.3. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.13 billion, with 241.50 million shares outstanding and 240.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 2804449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $43.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $37 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $45, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.28, while it was recorded at 36.59 for the last single week of trading, and 33.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.85%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,482 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,624,265, which is approximately -3.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,732,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.47 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $545.92 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 26,536,145 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 19,492,354 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 182,238,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,267,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,977,153 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,261,894 shares during the same period.