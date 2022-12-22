SVB Leerink slashes price target on ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] – find out why.

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.115 during the day while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on December 19, 2022 that ContraFect Provides Update from the Futility Analysis of the Phase 3 DISRUPT Study of Exebacase.

Take the Deep Dive in a Virtual Fireside Chat to be Held in Q1 2023.

ContraFect Corporation stock has also loss -3.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFRX stock has declined by -46.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.91% and lost -96.08% year-on date.

The market cap for CFRX stock reached $4.14 million, with 39.33 million shares outstanding and 37.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, CFRX reached a trading volume of 4642789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $15 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while WBB Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

CFRX stock trade performance evaluation

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.65 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.15, while it was recorded at 0.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.64 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.80% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,588,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.87% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CFRX stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $77000.0 in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 2,991,767 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 17,280,137 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,315,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,956,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,603,073 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 12,740,034 shares during the same period.