Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is -19.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] traded at a low on 12/21/22, posting a -4.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.42. The company report on November 8, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Returns Capital to Shareholders Through Additional Share Repurchases and Dividends.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3579114 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.08%.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $2.00 billion, with 211.01 million shares outstanding and 206.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 3579114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.96 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,213 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,716,554, which is approximately 89.816% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,473,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.74 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $128.61 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 26.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 39,724,336 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 37,718,632 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 157,521,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,964,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,510,092 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,953,159 shares during the same period.