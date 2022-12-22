PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Is Currently 4.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] gained 4.67% or 1.79 points to close at $40.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3604938 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that PBF Energy Announces Appointment of Lawrence M. Ziemba as Director.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that Lawrence M. Ziemba has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2023.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have Larry join the Board of Directors of PBF Energy. Having served on the board of our logistics subsidiary, Larry has deep knowledge of PBF’s operations and, with his extensive industry experience, will be a valuable contributor to the Board.”.

It opened the trading session at $38.77, the shares rose to $40.09 and dropped to $38.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded 30.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -238.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 3604938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $47.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $36 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.12, while it was recorded at 37.86 for the last single week of trading, and 33.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $4,724 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,324,922, which is approximately 9.929% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,175,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.22 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $264.08 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 17,734,944 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,405,708 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 87,687,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,827,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,114,615 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,963,992 shares during the same period.