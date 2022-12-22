Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell -72.61% so far this year. What now?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] slipped around -0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, down -3.59%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Oscar Health, Inc. to Limit Additional Growth in Florida in Light of Strong Open Enrollment.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that based on strong Open Enrollment performance to date, it will temporarily stop accepting new members in the state of Florida, beginning December 13 at 12:00 a.m. EST. Individuals seeking Oscar coverage in Florida can continue to enroll without limitation until that time.

Current Oscar members in Florida who are seeking plan renewal for 2023 will not be impacted. They can renew their plan for 2023 throughout the remainder of Open Enrollment through the exchange or their broker. Any new Oscar member in Florida that has enrolled in Oscar for 2023 prior to December 13 at 12:00 a.m. EST will not be impacted. Oscar remains steadfast in the Florida market and intends to continue to provide coverage throughout 2023 and beyond.

Oscar Health Inc. stock is now -72.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSCR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.285 and lowest of $2.105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.52, which means current price is +2.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 2645544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $4.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.96.

How has OSCR stock performed recently?

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.48 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.61. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.95.

Earnings analysis for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 33.50%.

Insider trade positions for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]

There are presently around $315 million, or 88.30% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 24,042,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,368,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.79 million in OSCR stocks shares; and GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $31.1 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 10,356,583 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,532,736 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 130,837,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,727,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,123,705 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,353,930 shares during the same period.