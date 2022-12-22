Okta Inc. [OKTA] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, down -69.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.19%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Okta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Q3 revenue grew 37% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 38% year-over-year.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) grew 21% year-over-year to $2.85 billion; current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 34% year-over-year to $1.58 billion.

Over the last 12 months, OKTA stock dropped by -70.25%. The one-year Okta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.84. The average equity rating for OKTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.89 billion, with 158.71 million shares outstanding and 151.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, OKTA stock reached a trading volume of 3527994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $78.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 1472.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

OKTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Okta Inc. [OKTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 40.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.07, while it was recorded at 67.09 for the last single week of trading, and 90.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Okta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.64 and a Gross Margin at +69.51. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.57.

Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

OKTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,059 million, or 81.50% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,079,420, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,968,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $677.26 million in OKTA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $597.97 million in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly 87.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 26,199,345 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 53,422,341 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 38,998,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,619,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,303,103 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,702,283 shares during the same period.