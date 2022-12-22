OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell -92.76% so far this year. What now?

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] loss -7.55% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Oceanpal Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to Be Effective December 21, 2022.

The reverse stock split will take effect, and the Company’s common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on NASDAQ, as of the opening of trading on December 21, 2022, under the existing trading symbol “OP”. The CUSIP number of Y6430L 160 will be assigned to the Company’s common shares when the reverse stock split becomes effective. The CUSIP number of Y6430L 152 will be assigned to the Company’s Class A Warrants when the reverse stock split becomes effective.

OceanPal Inc. represents 29.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 million with the latest information. OP stock price has been found in the range of $0.12 to $0.1861.

If compared to the average trading volume of 517.19K shares, OP reached a trading volume of 6373394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OceanPal Inc. [OP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for OceanPal Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for OP stock

OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.83. With this latest performance, OP shares dropped by -37.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.49 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2207, while it was recorded at 0.1604 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4456 for the last 200 days.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

OceanPal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at OceanPal Inc. [OP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: VERITI MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 181,844, which is approximately -27.487% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 92,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in OP stocks shares; and DDD PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 165,322 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 284,060 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 155,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,993 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 137,798 shares during the same period.