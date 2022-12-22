MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Is Currently 3.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.135 during the day while it closed the day at $13.10. The company report on December 8, 2022 that MGIC Announces Partnership with Vesta.

MGIC MI Rate Quotes and MI Ordering Now Available Through Vesta LOS.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), announced today that it is integrated with Vesta, a modern mortgage loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company. With this partnership, lenders using the Vesta platform will be able to seamlessly, and in real time, request quotes and order private mortgage insurance (MI) from MGIC without leaving the Vesta LOS.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock has also loss -0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTG stock has declined by -2.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.22% and lost -9.15% year-on date.

The market cap for MTG stock reached $3.99 billion, with 302.62 million shares outstanding and 292.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 4261371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MTG stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MTG shares from 16 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17.

MTG stock trade performance evaluation

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, MTG shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.17, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 13.50 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.75. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 4.05%.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,971 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,980,396, which is approximately 5.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,710,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.91 million in MTG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $321.07 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly 21.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 31,397,026 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 29,471,478 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 242,281,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,149,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,858 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,433 shares during the same period.