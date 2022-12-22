MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] Stock trading around $1.23 per share: What’s Next?

MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MDIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.60%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that MediaCo Holding Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”) constituting, in the aggregate, up to an amount not to exceed $2 million. The program is effective immediately. Shares of the Common Stock may be repurchased in the open market or through negotiated transactions. The program may be terminated or suspended at any time at the discretion of the Company. The Company may in the future enter into a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to effect a portion of the authorized purchases, if criteria set forth in the plan are met. Such a plan would enable the Company to repurchase its shares during periods outside of its normal trading windows, when the Company typically would not be active in the market.

The time of purchases and the exact number of shares to be purchased will depend on market conditions. The repurchase program does not include specific price targets or timetables and may be suspended or terminated at any time. The Company intends to finance the purchases using available working capital.

Over the last 12 months, MDIA stock dropped by -69.55%.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.55 million, with 16.85 million shares outstanding and 15.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.00K shares, MDIA stock reached a trading volume of 6456217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaCo Holding Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDIA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.60. With this latest performance, MDIA shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.38, while it was recorded at 1.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.75 and a Gross Margin at +24.95. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.96.

MediaCo Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $17 million, or 86.00% of MDIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDIA stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 13,469,399, which is approximately 2263.388% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 181,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in MDIA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42000.0 in MDIA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MDIA] by around 12,994,174 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 31,269 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 764,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,789,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDIA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 28 shares during the same period.