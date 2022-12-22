Market cap of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] reaches 35.01B – now what?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] plunged by -$2.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $130.632 during the day while it closed the day at $127.25. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Hilton Partners with Hallmark Channel to Offer Holiday Suites Themed to Fan-Favorite ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Movies.

Guests can experience the magic of the holidays when they stay in limited-time whimsical suites this month and next at Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in Chicago, San Diego and Las Vegas.

When you want your next trip to feel like coming home for the holidays, IT MATTERS WHERE YOU STAY™! This season, Hilton and Hallmark Channel have partnered to give travelers, fans and viewers alike the chance to live inside one of the network’s wildly popular “Countdown to Christmas” movies. Guests can enjoy watching their favorite Hallmark Channel holiday movies during their stay from the comfort of limited-time, custom-designed Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton at three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the United States.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLT stock has inclined by 6.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.14% and lost -18.42% year-on date.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $35.01 billion, with 273.00 million shares outstanding and 265.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3103540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $147.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 140 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.82, while it was recorded at 130.18 for the last single week of trading, and 133.73 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 44.99%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,772 million, or 98.60% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,825,653, which is approximately -0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,056,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in HLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.76 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 20,590,398 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 23,875,674 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 220,934,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,400,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,380,120 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,833,961 shares during the same period.